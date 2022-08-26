Michelle Branch’s domestic assault charge dropped

Michelle Branch’s domestic assault charges have been dropped

These charges were in relation to her husband Patrick Carney

But authorities have come forward and are deciding to drop the charges altogether

Singer Michelle Branch had domestic assault charges against her that were filed by her husband Patrick Carney who is a part of the band The Black Keys. Authorities are now deciding the charges against Michelle will be dropped. The charge was dropped at the request of the state of Tennessee earlier this week. The reason behind dropping the domestic assault charge is due to Michelle Branch’s arrest that occurred earlier this month. What had happened was she was taken into custody and initially checked in for domestic assault because she reportedly was slapping her husband Patrick Carney. It wasn’t until a little later she was allowed to leave on a $1,000 bond. And her 12-hour hold in jail was lessened since she is breastfeeding her 6-month-old baby.

Before all the altercations Michelle Branch took to Twitter to post that her husband and singer Patrick cheated on her all while being at home with their 6-month-old child. After this now-deleted tweet, Michelle announced that the pair will be divorcing due to apparent domestic assaults. In an interview with People, Michelle gave her insight into the whole situation. She said QUOTE “To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness,” As she is filing for divorce her request is she is granted to be the primary residential parent of their two children Rhys and Willie and that her husband will receive certain parenting time privileges in addition to paying child support. Branch has said she and husband Patrick Carney have had marital issues and has slapped him in the face a couple of times during an argument