Miley Cyrus Moves In With Her Boyfriend!

Miley Cyrus Moves in with Boyfriend Maxx Morando: Inside Their Malibu Mansion

Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend Maxx Morando are taking their relationship to the next level by moving in together. According to insiders speaking to US Weekly, the couple recently made the big leap and are now residing at Miley’s luxurious home in Malibu.

Describing their new abode as a “huge mansion overlooking the water in a gated community,” the source revealed that Miley, 31, and Maxx, 25, are enjoying spending quality time together, often seen on the private beach nearby. The source added, “Maxx had been staying over there a lot with Miley because they spend so much time together… But they recently made it official, and he moved in.”

Miley’s relationship with Maxx marks a significant shift from her past romances, including her highly publicized marriage to Liam Hemsworth and her subsequent relationship with Cody Simpson. Sources close to Miley emphasize the unique bond she shares with Maxx, describing him as “kind and romantic” and noting that he “really respects” her, which is paramount to Miley’s happiness.

The insider continued, highlighting Maxx’s unwavering support and loyalty in Miley’s life, stating, “He’s a constant force and loyal. They do live together, and to Miley that’s not a huge deal—it’s just convenient and makes her feel at peace.”

As Miley and Maxx settle into their shared space, fans are eager to see how their relationship blossoms in their picturesque Malibu mansion.

