Nikita Dragun shares how she obtained her dream life

Content creator Nikita Dragun is opening up about how she manifested and dreamt of the life she currently lives. In an interview with E! News, Nikita shares how she ultimately turned her dreams into a reality. She shared “It’s whatever fantasy or reality or crazy dream or the wildest thing you could think of for yourself, your most confident self. Whatever your fantasy is, it’s like, ‘Live it!’ [because] anything is possible. Basically, I’m just a testament to that.”

She went more into the specifics of how she holds herself accountable for her dreams saying, “I just don’t let a moment go by where I’m like, ‘Oh, I wish I did this,’ or, ‘I wish I said this,’ or, ‘I wish I went after this. I really try to create this almost superhero-like personality for myself.” The interviewer, Austin Mills also asked a series of rapid-fire questions where one happened to be “What’s one fantasy you haven’t reached?”. Where Nikita replied, “World Domination”.

She has amassed millions of followers as she has 3.55 million subscribers on YouTube, 9 million followers on Instagram, and 14.4 million on Tik Tok. Nikita has gained millions of followers for a multitude of reasons but one of which is her being a beauty guru and sharing her experiences being a transgender woman in today’s society.