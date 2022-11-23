Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles have secretly broken up

Seems that Olivia Wilde and Harry have been single for longer than people think

A source is coming forward and sharing certain updates on the two

And saying that this breakup came at the right time for this couple

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles have secretly broken up. Oliva Wilde and Harry Styles were in a relationship with eachother for the past 2 years. It has been recently confirmed that their relationship is over but new information is coming to light. It’s said that it has been over for longer than people think. A source has shared with ET “They made the decision to call it quits a few weeks ago but they really do love spending time together,” the source says. “He’s gearing up for the international leg of his tour next week, so this was a fitting time to go their separate ways.”

While Harry and Olivia were working together on the set of Wilde’s film Don’t Worry Darling, the source says it was super easy for the couple to remain close since they were in similar circles. Since the production of the film has come to an end and Harry touring for his music has caused friction in their relationship. Despite the breakup, they make and announcement that there is no bad blood between the exes. Both Olivia and Harry still keep in contact and supportive of one another.