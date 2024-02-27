Prince William Jealous Of Prince Harry’s Success

Insiders are buzzing with whispers that Prince William may be feeling a tad green-eyed over Prince Harry’s recent success with the Invictus Games. Yes, you heard it right—jealousy is brewing in the palace halls!

According to royal insiders, Prince William couldn’t help but feel a twinge of envy as Prince Harry’s passion project, the Invictus Games, soared to new heights of success. While Harry poured his heart and soul into the games, William’s involvement has been noticeably absent in recent years—a fact that hasn’t gone unnoticed by eagle-eyed spectators.

An expert in all things royal revealed, “The Invictus Games have been a roaring success from the get-go.” But here’s where the plot thickens, gossip lovers—apparently, William was taken aback by the sheer magnitude of the games’ triumphs. “There was a degree of jealousy about how well it had gone,” spilled the insider, hinting at a simmering rivalry between the royal siblings.

And if that wasn’t enough to set tongues wagging, Prince Harry himself has hinted at the competitive nature of their relationship. In a candid interview with Good Morning America, Harry confessed, “There has always been this competition between us, weirdly.” Oh, the drama!

But hold onto your fascinators, because the royal drama doesn’t end there! While William may be grappling with a case of royal envy, Harry and Meghan are forging ahead with their own plans for the future. Sources whisper that Meghan is eyeing a return to the lifestyle space, with whispers of a possible relaunch of her beloved blog, The Tig, in collaboration with Netflix. Will Meghan take on the lifestyle gurus like Martha Stewart and Gwyneth Paltrow? Only time will tell, but one thing’s for sure—this royal rivalry is heating up faster than a royal tea kettle!

