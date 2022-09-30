Queen Elizabeth’s cause of death revealed

Officials have announced how Queen Elizabeth III had died

She passed at the age of 96 while in Scotland at the Balmoral Castle

The report has revealed that she ultimately passed due to old age

The passing of Queen Elizabeth III broke the hearts of many around the world. She was the longest reigning monarch where she reigned for 70 years going on 71 in around 100 days. When she passed away at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland she was surrounded by people she was closest to. Her daughter Anne made a statement about the passing of her mother as she expressed “I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life.” Reports have been put out in regards to the cause of death of Queen Elizabeth. Her death certificate noted it was due to old age.

Queen Elizabeth III isn’t the only one who passed due to old age. Her husband Prince Phillip died at 99 years old and his cause of death was also stated as old age. She and Prince Phillip were married for 73 years when he passed in April of 2021. In a statement made from Buckingham Palace her son, King Charles III shared his heartbreak with the world “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother,” he continued. “I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”