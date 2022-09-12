Windsor Castle is a “lonely place’ after Queen Elizabeth’s death

Prince Harry has shared that the castle is a ‘lonely place’ after Queen Elizabeth II’s passing.

Harry met outside the castle to talk with people showing their love and support

And he gave his own thoughts on what life has been like without her

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their appearance outside the Queen’s home alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton. The two couples met up to view and pay their respect to the many people that are grieving the loss of Queen Elizabeth II and look at all the flowers that were left in remembrance of her. In a video that was filmed by The Sun, the video captured Prince Harry sharing what life has been like since the passing of his grandmother and Queen as he says QUOTE, “It’s a lonely place up there now without her. Every room she was in, we felt her presence throughout.”

The reunion of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince Williams, and Kate Middleton has been long overdue as the two couples haven’t been seen together since the Commonwealth Day service back in 2020. Back in 2021, William, Kate, and Harry were seen together for Prince Philip’s funeral back in the U.K but Meghan was not in attendance due to her second pregnancy. How the two couples reunited was by Prince William reaching out to Prince Harry about an hour before the meet-up and asking if Meghan and Harry would like to join them. He felt that it was a crucial time to come together as one and show a sign of unity for both the family during a difficult time but also for the world to see the siblings come together at a time of grief and support those showing their love for the royal family.