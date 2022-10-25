Robbie Coltrane’s cause of death revealed

.Robbie Coltrane’s cause of death due to multiple organ failures

Robbie Coltrane’s cause of death is officially being shared

When the well-loved actor passed away it took social media by storm

But reports are now in that he has suffered from organ failure in multiple body parts

Robbie Coltrane who was well-loved and known for his character Hagrid from the Harry Potter films had passed away. His death certificate shared what he died from. The death certificate shares that Robbie suffered from multiple organ failures. In addition to that, has also been suffering from heart blockages, sepsis, and lower respiratory infection. For some time now he has also been sealing from type 2 diabetes which his death certificate also stated.

Robbie’s agent and friend Belinda Wright takes the time to share some thoughts about Robbie’s passing. She told PEOPLE magazine “He will probably be best remembered for decades to come as Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, a role which brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world, prompting a stream of fan letters every week for over 20 years,” Belinda continued.”For me personally, I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client … as well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent … brilliantly witty,” she added. “And after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him.”