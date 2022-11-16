Selena Gomez has hope to destigmatize mental health

Selena Gomez has always been open about her own mental challenges

She has a diagnosis of bipolar disorder and suffers from depression and anxiety

In a new acceptance speech, Selena shares her hopes for the future

Selena Gomez is awarded the 2022 Morton E. Ruderman Award in Inclusion for working on and raising awareness and changing the narrative behind mental health. During an acceptance speech, she shares she is honored to inspire others through her own journey. She says, “We know that the stigma associated with mental health has led to the silence around the issue. I want to change that, especially for young people,” she says in the clip. “I’ve been open and honest about my own journey with my mental health, and it hasn’t always been easy, [but] it’s something that I am constantly working on.”

She continued to shares, “My hope is that by sharing my story and using my platform. I can encourage others to get the help and support they need to address their mental health. Together, we can bring change as we destigmatize mental health, empower people to address their mental health, and encourage others to do the same.” Jay Ruderman, president of the Ruderman Family Foundation also praised Selene saying “Selena Gomez powerfully embodies our Foundation’s mission in the mental health arena — a mission which continues to take on greater importance amid today’s unprecedented mental health crisis for teens, young adults, and the entire population,”