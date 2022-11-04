Selena Gomez suffered from thoughts of suicide

Selena Gomez has been on a journey to finding self-love

Her new Apple TV+ documentary is showcasing her struggle with mental health

As well as the suicidal thoughts she had in her darkest of times

In a new interview with Rolling Stone Selena Gomez is opening up and becoming vulnerable with some intimate details of her life. Although some would love to live the life she lives, she on the other hand finds it difficult. During the interview, she shares how her life started to become really difficult in her late 20s. She says, “It would start with depression, then it would go into isolation. Then it just was me not being able to move from my bed. I didn’t want anyone to talk to me. “Sometimes it was weeks I’d be in bed,” Selena explained, “to where even walking downstairs would get me out of breath.”

Another deep thought Selena had was whether her presence on earth was valuable. She never attempted suicide but opens up and shares she definitely had suicidal thoughts. She says,”I thought the world would be better if I wasn’t there.” Within the interview, she also shares, how it was taught to live up to a perfect Disney image. She says, “It was so stupid, but I really thought my world was over,” she said. “I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong. I felt the presence of everyone around me living full lives. I had this position, and I was really happy, but… was I? Do these materialistic things make me happy? I just didn’t like who I was, because I didn’t know who I was.”