Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen got into a fight

Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen got into a fightSep 02
- People are saying Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are facing some trouble
- Multiple sources are coming forward to share the news
- But that this also isn’t the first time this happened between the couple
Some sources have come forward to PageSix to tell them some exclusive news about NFL player Tom Brady and his wife and supermodel Gisele Bündchen. The source shared QUOTE, “Tom and Gisele are in a fight right now,” as they also added that this isn’t the first time this has happened before but have ultimately made their way back to each other. All of this came about after Tom was gone and missed training for 11 days in August. So many people were trying to figure out his absence but his response was QUOTE “It’s all personal … everyone’s got different situations they’re dealing with. We all have really unique challenges in our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s–t going on.”
So much has been going on behind closed doors between Tom and Gisele and another source says “There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids. They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.” Together Gisele and Tom have three children together, Jack, Vivian, and Benjamin. Gisele even makes comments about her relationship in an interview with British Vogue back in June of this year saying, “I don’t think relationships just happen; it’s never the fairy tale people want to believe it is. It takes work to be really in sync with someone, especially after you have kids,” she said, adding, “His focus is on his career, mine is mostly on the kids.”