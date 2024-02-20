Taylor Swift Drops Clues About Relationship with Joe Alwyn During Eras Tour

Taylor Swift is hitting the stage once again for her highly anticipated Eras Tour, and fans are buzzing with speculation about her personal life. After concluding three back-to-back sold-out shows in Australia, Taylor’s on-stage remarks have ignited rumors about her relationship with actor Joe Alwyn.

During a performance of her Folklore set, Taylor candidly shared with the crowd her imaginative musings, hinting at feelings of loneliness. She painted a vivid picture, saying, “[I was] imagining that, instead of being a lonely millennial woman covered in cat hair drinking my weight in white wine, I was a ghostly Victorian lady wandering through the woods with a candle in a candlestick holder, and I wrote only on parchment with a feathered quill.”

Adding to the intrigue, Taylor debuted her breakup song “You’re Losing Me” live for the first time, describing it as one of her favorites. The track, released in May 2023 on the album “Midnights,” has fans speculating about its connection to her relationship with Joe Alwyn and what it may reveal about her upcoming album, “Tortured Poets Department.”

Notably, when “You’re Losing Me” was released, producer Jack Antonoff shared insights into its creation, mentioning it as a “very special track from the Midnights sessions.” He disclosed that the song was written and recorded at Taylor’s home, adding a personal touch to its emotional resonance.

As Taylor continues her tour, fans eagerly await further clues and revelations about her personal journey and upcoming music, keeping the rumor mill spinning with anticipation.

