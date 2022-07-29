Charli D’Amelio’s Boyfriend Drags Huddy – And Huddy’s Mom Claps Back!Jul 29
Charli D’Amelio’s Boyfriend Drags Huddy – And Huddy’s Mom Claps Back!
Charli D’Amelio’s boyfriend Landon Barker just responded to his former best friend Chase “Huddy” Hudson seemingly calling him a “bumstar” and himself a “rockstar” in lyrics to his just released song “All The Things I Hate About You.”
Around the same time that Huddy’s lyrics, “you coulda had a rockstar/ but you chose a bumstar” surfaced – Landon seemed to respond to Huddy by posting a throwback shot of him playing guitar as a kid on his Instagram story with the text, “I grew up on rock music and around the best pop punk bands in the world. Poser!”
And then Huddy’s mom clapped back at Landon as she commented on a tea page’s screenshot of Landon’s post with, “Chase’s father Cole and I are two public school teachers from Stockton. Chase has been able to accomplish what we could never imagine. We didn’t grow up in the industry and we couldn’t help you get to where you are – you did it all on your own. From two humble teachers in Stockton to our rockstar son. Love you with all our heart. Congratulations! [fire emoji].”
And Huddy showed that he approves this message by responding to his mom’s comment with, “love you mama bear cheers.