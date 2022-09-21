Tom Brady agrees he needs to get his emotions in check

Tom Brady has had a lot on his plate both with football and his marriage

As of recently, he has been juggling his emotions amid his rocky relationship with his wife Gisele

In a recent interview, Tom shares that it’s important for him to gain control over his feeling as it could lead to more turmoil if he doesn’t

NFL star Tom Brady, who is the star quarterback for the Buccaneers, opens up about his current mindset amid the issues he’s been facing on and off the field. In an interview on SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray, Tom shared QUOTE, “I’ve got to be really mindful of that going forward and getting my emotions in a good place, so it allows me to be the best player I can be. Remaining poised is really important too which I didn’t do a very good job of that yesterday” as he is referring to his outburst of screaming to his Buccaneer teammates and throwing a tablet to the ground

In the podcast, Tom concluded his statement by saying QUOTE, “I think there’s an importance where you can become too overly emotional, which I definitely think I was yesterday, and I’ve got to find a better place to be at, so I can be at a better place for my teammates”. His emotions are at an all-time high as his wife has been moved out of their house for a month now after his ultimate decision to come out of retirement and play football again