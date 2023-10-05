Alabama Barker Denies She’s Dating Lil Darius

Alabama Barker has commented on the Lil Darius situation! Watch our video breakdown here!

Alabama Barker has commented on the Lil Darius situation! You may recall a few days ago when we did a bit of a deep dive to the exceptionally flirty parallel content coming from Alabama Barker and Lil Darius, including what seemed to be the delivery of a massive bouquet to Alabama from Darius.

Well all the gossip seems to have gotten to Alabama. She posted – and then quickly deleted – an Instagram story in which she said “my cousin can’t get me flowers??” and then “I can’t have friends in this generation?” She quickly backtracked on the posts, maybe because they aren’t actually cousins.

Either way, it is pretty unusual to give your “cousin” a big bouquet of flowers and say that you’re “his blonde” as has happened previously here. Then of course there’s the rumor Lil Darius bought Alabama a Bentley. Anyhow it’s all shaping up to be pretty confusing, and it doesn’t seem like the weirdness is likely to stop any time soon.