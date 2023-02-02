Anthony Reeves Gets Dragged For Responding to a video of his ex Avani Gregg!

Anthony Reeves is in hot water for dueting and then deleting a video of him watching a fan edit with pictures of him and his ex Avani Gregg when they were together.

But that’s to the worst of it – the fan edit made two years ago (back when Avani and Anthony were together) is by a black creator who compares Anthony and Avani’s relationship to the relationship between a slave and its owner. In the video the audio, “don’t get too comfortable, sweetheart. I was his everything once too” plays then the lyrics,” you told me that I’m not enough” hit.

Anthony posted and then deleted this video on the first day of black history month. But of course, tea pages have the screen recording.

Fans are dragging Anthony for posting this video! Top comments on TeaToTalks posts of his deleted duet reading, “10 It’s black history month. 20Avani is a POC 3) he knew it was wrong that’s why he deleted it so fast.”

Back in June of 2020 – around the time the video Anthony dueted was first posted – Anthony was called out after TikTokRoom posted a series of screenshots where Anthony defended his use of the n-word. At the time, Anthony claimed these screenshots were fake saying, “No I didn’t say the N-word and I never would.”