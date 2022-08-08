Ashton Kutcher Reveals Rare Disorder Left Him Unable To See, Hear & Walk

Ashton Kutcher just revealed his battle with a rare disorder left him unable to see, hear & walk!

Ashton Kutcher is opening up for the first time about his battle with a rare form of vasculitis

At one point he was unable to see, hear and walk!

While he’s ok now it took him about a year to build back up his senses

Ashton opens up about his health battle in National Geographic’s “Running Wild.” On the show he shares QUOTE: “Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis that, like, knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out, like, all my equilibrium.” Vasculitis is a very rare autoimmune disorder that can cause inflammation of the blood vessels, resulting in restricted blood flow. There are many types of vasculitis, but most affect at least one organ.

Ashton reflected on his journey saying: “You don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone.” He continued explaining: “Until you go, ‘I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to see again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to walk again.’” Adding: “I’m lucky to be alive.”

The experience gave Ashton a new perspective on life. Now that he is fully recovered he does not let any challenge stand in his way of success. Explaining: “The minute you start seeing your obstacles as things that are made for you, to give you what you need, then life starts to get fun, right? You start surfing on top of your problems instead of living underneath them.”