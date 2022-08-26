Being a mom makes Kylie jenner most confident

Being a mom makes Kylie jenner most confidentAug 26
- Kylie Jenner shared some details about what makes her feel her best self
- In an interview, she was asked what makes her feel the most confidence
- And her answer is what some might not have guessed.
Keeping up with the Kardashians star and Kylie Cosmetics founder Kylie Jenner had an interview with E! News at her Ulta Beauty x Kylie Cosmetics Event in Los Angeles. In the interview, she was asked what makes her feel the most confidence. Kylie Jenner actually said that her confidence doesn’t even come from materialistic items like makeup or designer clothes but rather it comes from her children. Her response said QUOTE, “Probably when I’m with my kids. Whenever my kids are around, I feel confident, Whenever Stormi’s around, I always feel confident.” The reality tv star and business CEO has two children, a 4-year-old daughter Stormi, and a 6month old baby boy whom she shares with singer and rapper Travis Scott. Back in 2016, Kylie was saying when she thinks the best age to have a kid is, on Keeping up with the Kardashians she said QUOTE, “Like 25… I feel like 30 is too late! Every psychic said I’m only gonna have two kids.”
Not only is family what is super important to her and makes her feel like her best self, but Kylie Jenner also gave insight on the other times when she feels most beautiful. Kylie added that when she is ‘completely undone’ she feels so good about herself. She goes on to share in the interview QUOTE “I feel really beautiful when I, like, right when I get out of the shower, and I feel nice and fresh and clean, but I also feel the most beautiful when Ariel [Tejada] does my makeup and events like this,”. She is referencing her launch with Ulta and Kylie cosmetics