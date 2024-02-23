Ben Affleck Not Happy With JLo’s Need For Attention?

Jennifer Lopez’s latest project is stirring up more than just buzz—it’s causing drama in her marriage with Ben Affleck! As JLo pours her heart and soul into her highly anticipated documentary, tensions between the power couple are reaching new heights. Let’s spill the tea on what’s really brewing behind the scenes.

According to exclusive details from Life & Style, Ben Affleck is feeling the heat over JLo’s “endless need for attention” amid the release of her documentary. With a whopping $20 million invested from her own pocket, the film chronicles JLo and Ben’s whirlwind journey back into each other’s arms over the past two decades. But while the world watches in awe, Ben is reportedly less than thrilled about the spotlight shining on their personal lives.

A source close to the couple spilled the tea to Life & Style, revealing Ben’s inner turmoil. “Ben has gotten very good at biting his tongue, but it’s known that he’s not happy at all about J. Lo’s endless need for attention,” dished the insider. Despite publicly supporting JLo’s passion project, Ben is said to be baffled by her decision to lay bare their intimate moments for all to see.

In a surprising move, JLo even opens up the vault of their romance, allowing songwriters to draw inspiration from love letters penned by Ben himself. These letters serve as the muse for her upcoming album, This Is Me…Now, adding yet another layer of vulnerability to their already exposed relationship.

But as JLo bares her soul on screen, Ben’s concerns deepen. The source reveals, “Ben loves J. Lo dearly, and he knew what he was getting into, to an extent. But his fear is that by putting so much of herself out there, J. Lo’s just opening them up to way too much public scrutiny.”

In a candid interview with Apple, JLo reflects on their journey back to each other, painting a picture of newfound independence and self-assurance. “I’m totally good on my own. I’m chill, I love my life,” she shares. However, her revelations may come at a cost to their relationship as Ben grapples with the repercussions of their public narrative.

As JLo and Ben navigate the stormy seas of fame and love, only time will tell if their bond can weather the storm.

