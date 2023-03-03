Billie Eilish says goodbye to social media

Billie Eilish is making some big changes in her life! The singer recently revealed in an interview on the “Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend” podcast that she made the decision to delete all her social media apps from her phone. And it sounds like it was a big deal for her!

Billie explained that social media was a big part of her pre-teen and teenage years, but she has come to realize the negative effect it can have on her body image and mental health. She said, “I’m a person who goes on the internet…And to change nothing about the person I am or the life that I live, and to just keep doing what I do over the years, and slowly the videos that I’m watching and the things that I see on the internet are about me. ‘Eww, stinky.’ I don’t like that.”

Billie also reflected on how she grew up in the perfect time of the internet. Where it wasn’t so “internet-y” and she was doing things all the time. But as she got older, social media became a big part of her life. She said, “Being a pre-teen and a teenager on the internet, those were my people, I was one of them.”

