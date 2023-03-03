Billie Eilish says goodbye to social mediaMar 04
Billie Eilish says goodbye to social media
Billie Eilish is making some big changes in her life! The singer recently revealed in an interview on the “Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend” podcast that she made the decision to delete all her social media apps from her phone. And it sounds like it was a big deal for her!
Billie explained that social media was a big part of her pre-teen and teenage years, but she has come to realize the negative effect it can have on her body image and mental health. She said, “I’m a person who goes on the internet…And to change nothing about the person I am or the life that I live, and to just keep doing what I do over the years, and slowly the videos that I’m watching and the things that I see on the internet are about me. ‘Eww, stinky.’ I don’t like that.”
Billie also reflected on how she grew up in the perfect time of the internet. Where it wasn’t so “internet-y” and she was doing things all the time. But as she got older, social media became a big part of her life. She said, “Being a pre-teen and a teenager on the internet, those were my people, I was one of them.”
Billie Eilish says goodbye to social media