Billy Eichner explained why Carrie Underwood blocked him on Twitter

Comedian and actor Billy Eicher are opening up about the time country singer Carrie Underwood blocked him off Twitter. In an interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Billy shared the details of what occurred. In the clip he says, “Carrie Underwood blocked me on Twitter, yeah, which I consider a great honor. Also it was one of the great thrills of my life, you know.”

Billy went on to share the reasonings behind getting blocked as he said, “There was this thing where she, like, during the height of COVID, she posted, she retweeted a speech by some Republican guy saying that kids shouldn’t have to wear masks in schools. Like, kind of letting her political views be known for the first time. And I guess I made some jokes about it that went viral on Twitter. And I guess she didn’t like that.” Back in 2021 when share initially blocked him he took to Twitter to make the announcement as he said “And for the record, I didn’t even tweet about her anti-mask views yesterday. She had ALREADY blocked me! I’m now though taking a little Twitter break because honestly this is one of the proudest moments of my career and it will be hard to top. Love you all.”