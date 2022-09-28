Blac Chyna shaves her head and talks about the importance of confidence

Blac Chyna shaves her head and talks about confidence

Blac Chyna just debuted a new signature look

This time she opted in for a newly shaven head

And with this fresh hairdo, she is promoting the importance of confidence

Blac Chyna shaves her head and talks about confidence. Ex reality tv star and mother, Blac Chyna just took to her Instagram to show her followers her new look. In the video, she shows off her shaven head and hair and also shows a clip of her figure. Her new debut came with the caption, “Anyone can be confident with a full head of hair. But a confident bald woman – there’s your diamond in the rough. @lashedcosmetics”. This post is referencing and plugging her beauty brand where on their Instagram page they strive to “Embrace your inner Goddess with Lashed! Ranging from Highly pigmented Lipsticks, Enchanting Eyelashes, and Radiant Skincare line for every skin type!”

Not only is Blac Chyna taking a huge liking to her hair but many fans took the time to comment on her new look too. One fan shared “Sis I LOVE the short hair on you!!!!! Come thru sis!!!!” while another added

“That’s the next level look!.. for sure keep on stunning” Her new hairstyle will really prove that beauty can come in all different ways and she just proved this statement to be true.