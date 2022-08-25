Britney Spears excited for new collab!

Britney spears is so excited about her new music collaboration

The collab is with no other than Elton John

International popstar shares how she’s feeling about her newest release

Britney Spears just can’t contain herself any longer and her newest collaboration with Elton John is being released. The 40-year-old pop star wanted to set aside time to share her thoughts on her now-deleted Instagram post. This release is going to be her first since her 2016 studio album. In the Instagram post, she says QUOTE “Thanks @eltonjohn for posting my baby pic !!! Most people say that it’s CUTE … it surely is !!! Maybe we should have Tea Time !!! Oh and let’s invite Queen Elizabeth too !!! I bet she’s a brilliant study of behavior!!! So shall we tidy up???” she wrote.“Since most say they are honored TO KNOW ME SO WELL and only want happiness for me … you can bet your bottom dollar that THIS collaboration will heighten my year by joining your brilliant hands of play, thank you for your generosity and for just thinking of me to join you on such a brilliant song !!! How cool is it to be a background voice ON YOUR song !!! Sir Elton, I did it thanks to your genius, creative, and legendary mind !!! I am so grateful !!! I just keep on giving, don’t I??? Can I get an AWWWWE ???”

Aside from her posting her excitement on Instagram she also shares her thoughts with fans on Twitter QUOTE “Okie Dokie … my first song in 6 years !!!! It’s pretty damn cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time … @eltonofficial !!!! I’m kinda overwhelmed… it’s a big deal to me !!! I’m meditating more and learning my space is valuable and precious !!! I’m learning every day is a clean slate to try and be a better person and do what makes me happy … yes I choose happiness today. I tell myself every day to let go of the hurt bitterness and try to forgive myself and others to what may have been hurtful. I want to be fearless like when I was younger and not be so scared and fearful. I pray there actually is truth to the Holy Spirit and I hope that spirit is with my children as well !!! Yes … I choose happiness and joy today”