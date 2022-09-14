Britney Spears fat shames on Instagram

Britney Spears once again is taking to Instagram to share her thoughts

But this time she posted an Instagram picture that wasn’t well received

This all happened while sharing her experience about her backup dancers while under her conservatorship.

The picture Britney posted on her Instagram had the text “I found there was only one way to look thin: hang out with fat people” and aside from the text on the Instagram picture her caption stated QUOTE, “I wish I could have chosen the nannies for my children … my dancers … I mean if I had Christina Aguilera’s dancers I would have looked extremely small… I mean why not talk about it ?? Don’t you think my confidence would have been a bit better if I could choose where I lived, ate, whom I called on the phone, dated and who was on stage with me !!! It’s hard sometimes now I see how much of my womanhood was stripped away at that time and every person sat back and didn’t say a thing !!! Anyways … I will be here talking bout things people NEVER talked about!!!”

Now so many people have been in support of Britney, especially after her conservatorship as well as her sons making the decision to not see her but this post has been facing some backlash from her fans as they comment on her Instagram post. One person went on to comment QUOTE, “

Oof. Love Britt- but this was in bad taste. Body shaming to make yourself feel better is not where it’s at.” Another added their statement saying “

No need to put another woman down to feel better about yourself. Focus on your healing