Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Slam Kevin Federline

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari just slammed Kavein Federline’s claims about Briteny’s relationship with her sons!

Kevin Federline is alleging that Briteny’s sons are choosing NOT to see their mom right now

He also shared that Britney’s nude social media posts are upsetting to their sons

Britney & Sam both clapped back on their own social media

Britney initially took to her Instagram story to share that Kevin’s comments “saddened” her. She wrote that raising teenage boys is never easy and said that she gave her son’s everything. Adding: “Only one word: HURTFUL.” She also took issue with Kevin’s comments about her social media and revealed QUOTE: “I’ll say it… My mother told me ‘you should GIVE them to their dad.’”

Britney followed up with a post on her Instagram feed writing: “Reminder that the trauma and insults that come with fame and this business not only affect me but my children as well!!!!!.” She continued saying: “I’m only human and I’ve done my best…I honestly would like to share my TWO CENTS!!!! I daringly would like for the Federline’s to watch the BIG BOOTY VIDEO !!! Other artists have made much worse when their children were extremely young!!!”

Britney’s husband Sam Asghari took to his own Instagram stories to defend her! He wrote: “There is no validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly.” He continued saying: “The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the ‘tough’ part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model.”\