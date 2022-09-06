Britney Spears thinks her son is undermining her

Britney Spears is once again coming out explaining she deserved better

This time her statements are being addressed to her 15-year-old son Jayden

Her statement is replying to her son’s response he had ina controversial interview

Britney Spears is leaving nothing left unsaid as she has a response to her son following an interview Jayden did saying he hopes he and his mother can reconnect. In an Instagram post, she posted a sound clip where she addressed her thoughts, directing them toward her son. She started by saying QUOTE, “So Jayden, as you undermine my behavior just like my whole family always has with, ‘I hope she gets better, I will pray for her. Pray for what? I keep working so I can pay off mom’s legal fees and her house? Do you guys want me to continue to get better so I can continue giving your dad 40 grand a month [in child support]? Or is the reason you guys have decided to be hateful that it’s actually over in two years and you don’t get anything?”

Britney goes on to share how many times she tried to be a good mother but it never was enough. She said QUOTE, “I sat in the kitchen and looked you straight in the eyes beautiful boy, and said, ‘How come I can’t see you guys anymore? I look forward to seeing you guys more, weekly. You and your brother left me always left me two hours early. Sean would sleep, you would play the piano the whole time, and if I didn’t shower you guys with gifts, and have amazing food ready — it was still never good enough,” she went on to say, “That one time I said, ‘I want to see you more you called your dad and I never saw you again. I didn’t do anything wrong and I know I’m not perfect, but the love I’ve given you and how much I adored you in your diplomatic ways, speaking like my dad Jamie — self-entitled, ‘This can be fixed, I’ll see her when she’s better.’ Jayden it was a miracle I even had a normal conversation when I got out of that place. But you were just like my other family, you secretly loved looking at me like something wrong with me.”