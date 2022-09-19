Cameron Diaz is coming back to the big screen

Cameron Diaz is officially coming out of retirement

After 8 years of being away from production, she is finally making her comeback in a new movie

Co-star and friend Jamie Foxx ultimately persuaded her to take on this role as he wanted her to have fun with it

Actress Cameron Diaz will be returning to her roots of acting as she takes on a new role in the Netflix movie Back in Action. In an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she shared how she was nervous about this new journey in her acting career. She shared QUOTE, “It’s a little bit of muscle memory, you know what I mean?” “I did that for so long, it’s kind of like the process, I kind of just fell back into it. But it feels a little bit different. The last movie I made was Annie with Jamie, and so the first movie back is this film with Jamie. He’s so great, he’s so easy, he’s so professional, he’s so talented, and just being able to work with him. It will be so much fun.”

Jamie also shared how much he wanted Cameron to be a part of this film. In an interview with E! News he shared QUOTE, “We just begged and pleased on my knees, like, ‘Just give the people one more again. We love her, we’ve been waiting on her and this is just gonna be fantastic.” In a clip, there’s a voiceover of a conversation between Cameron and Jamie talking about the possibility of collaborating. In the sound bit Cameron says “Thanks for calling I’m so anxious right now, I’m like pacing the room ” where Jamie replies “I know but how do you feel though?” where she replies “I feel excited but, I don’t know how to do this you know?” Jamie then passes the phone to another celebrity that is familiar with coming out of retirement that could give Cameron some tips and it happened to be Tomy Brady, quarterback for the Buccaneers.