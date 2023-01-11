Camilla Cabello reveals her empowering dating advice

Camila Cabello is sharing her dating advice with women

As she herself is getting back out into the dating scene

She wants to empower women to live the life they always dreamed

Camila Cabello has spoken to People about her success over time In addition to finding love. Not too long ago Camila had a pretty public breakup with her long-time boyfriend Shawn Mendes and since then she has been aiming and allowing herself to grow as a person.

Camilla starts to share with her fans that might be some extra empowerment and encouragement saying “It’s more about just stepping into life,”.She continues, “I think it’s like — you’re always meeting people. You should always be making friends. You should always be having new experiences. I don’t think dating is really any different.” In the interview, she also shed light on her feelings about women who uplift their communities. She says, ““I enjoy people who really don’t leave it to other people to make the surroundings, or the world, better. I like people who are like, ‘I see a problem and I’m going to do something about it. I think so much of the time, we think that we’re not capable or we think that we’re not powerful enough. A lot of people are like, ‘Well, I’m not famous. I’m not powerful.’ And it’s like, ‘Well, you don’t have to be.'”