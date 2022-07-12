How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Dating Millie Bobby Brown

Bon Jovi’s feelings about his son’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown, the Stranger Things star, have been revealed!

Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jake Bon Jovi has been dating Millie Bobby Brown for almost a year now

The young couple is currently on vacation in Italy and paparazzi have captured some MAJOR PDA moments

Sources just revealed to Hollywood Life that their romance has Jake’s parents FULL endorsement!

The insider told Hollywood Life that Jake’s entire family “adores” Milly. They also say that they are happy to see the couple “doing so well together.” Jake’s parents even see similarities between their relationship and their own. The source revealing: “A lot of people believe that Jake and Millie are just experiencing young puppy love and that it won’t last, but Jake’s parents know that it can last because they were the same ages as Jake and Millie when they started dating in 1980.”