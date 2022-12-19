Charli and Landon’s “Fake” Relationship Exposed?!

There’s a blind item going around that Charli and Landon’s relationship has always been fake to help Landon’s music career.

There’s a blind item about Travis Barker, Landon, and Charli.

Marisa Roth exposed this by saying, “this former A minus list musician is desperate to make his kids famous…. To that end, one of his offspring is in a fake relationship with A list social media star.”

Fans recently thought something was up between them after Landon liked a fan edit of Huddy’s diss track about Charli. But as soon as a screenshot of Landon liking this post hit tea pages, Landon claimed that he didn’t like that fan edit and it’s fake. He said this despite tea pages claiming that isn’t possible as there is a screen recording…

It seems like Landon and Charli are trying to prove they’re still going strong, as just as break-up rumors surfaced, Charli and Landon were also just spotted getting dinner together, and Landon was seen wearing Charli’s Social Tourist sweatshirt. Which now seems to make sense – if their relationship has been fake all along.

Charli did clap when the first shots of her and another guy surfaced claiming that she was just standing next to some guy and nothing was going on. But then a source who worked the party claimed they saw Charli and this guy “all over each other” and the two even “left together.”