Chris Rock rejects hosting VMA’s

Chris Rock rejects hosting VMA’sAug 31
- Chris rock has reportedly rejected the offer to host MTV’s VMA’s
- This news came after the infamous Will Smith and Chris Rock slap
- Chris started making jokes about it during a comedy set over the weekend
Chris Rock has come forward and said that he has turned down the offer to host this year MTV’s video music awards. Chris was performing a comedy set at the Arizona Financial Theatre in Pheonix Arizona where he announced that he rejected the opportunity to host this year’s event. He even made a joke that he was comparing returning to the Oscars to ‘returning to the scene of a crime according to AZcentral. He referenced his comparison to the murder trial of O.J Simpson, who was acquitted of the murder of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and friend Ronald Goldman. OJ’s crimes began as Nicole left a pair of sunglasses at an Italian restaurant and Chris Rock is comparing him returning to the Oscars to that. He explains that returning to the Oscars would be like going back to a crime scene or in Nicole’s case, going back to the restaurant.
The infamous slap that happened in March of this year was brought up briefly throughout his comedy show, but it seemed that the crowd was awaiting more details from Chris. Someone even in the crowd yelled ‘Talk about it’ where Chris then shared that the slap from Will hurt as he referenced Muhammed Ali, as Will played that character in the 2001 movie Ali. Chris said QUOTE, He’s bigger than me. The state of Nevada would not sanction a fight between me and Will Smith.” In addition to turning down the opportunity to host this year’s VMA’s, he said that he also turned down the chance of appearing in a Super Bowl ad.