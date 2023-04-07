Coachella 2023: Celebrities, Fashion, and Music Take the Stage in the California Desert

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Announces 2023 Lineup with Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean Returning to the Desert

The highly-anticipated Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is set to return to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, for two weekends from April 14-16 and April 21-23, 2023. The festival boasts an impressive lineup of over 150 artists, including some of the biggest names in music.

Headlining the festival are Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean, and Calvin Harris, each with their unique style and sound.

Bad Bunny, a Puerto Rican reggaeton singer and rapper, has been making waves in the music industry since his debut in 2017. Known for his energetic performances and unique fashion sense, Bad Bunny has become one of the most influential Latin music artists of the decade. With hits like “Dakiti” and “Mía,” he’s sure to bring the party to Coachella.

BLACKPINK, a South Korean girl group, has taken the world by storm with their catchy pop songs and fierce performances. Composed of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, BLACKPINK has become one of the most successful K-pop acts of all time. Their Coachella performance in 2019 was one of the most talked-about moments of the festival, and fans can’t wait to see what they have in store for 2023.

Frank Ocean, the enigmatic R&B singer and songwriter, is known for his soulful vocals and introspective lyrics. Since his debut in 2011, Frank Ocean has released critically acclaimed albums like “Channel Orange” and “Blonde,” cementing his status as one of the most influential artists of his generation. His Coachella performance in 2012 was a career-defining moment, and fans are eagerly anticipating his return to the festival.

Calvin Harris, a Scottish DJ, and producer, has been a mainstay in the electronic dance music scene for over a decade. Known for hits like “Feel So Close” and “This Is What You Came For,” Calvin Harris has become one of the biggest names in pop music. His Coachella set in 2016 was one of the most memorable performances of the festival, and fans can’t wait to see what he has in store for 2023.

Coachella, one of the most anticipated music festivals of the year, has become a hot spot for celebrities to showcase their fashion sense. From bohemian-inspired outfits to glittery ensembles, Coachella has seen it all. In this article, we will take a look at some of the most memorable fashion moments from the festival and the celebrities who have attended.

Celebrities at Coachella

Coachella has always attracted a long list of A-list celebrities, from musicians to actors, and everything in between. Some of the biggest names to have graced the festival include Beyonce, Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, Vanessa Hudgens, Paris Hilton, and Katy Perry, among others.

Coachella Fashion Moments

Over the years, Coachella has become synonymous with bohemian-inspired fashion, with festival-goers opting for flowy dresses, crochet tops, and denim shorts. However, as the festival has grown in popularity, the fashion has become more diverse and daring. Here are some of the most memorable fashion moments from Coachella:

Beyonce’s Yellow Outfit

In 2018, Beyonce performed at Coachella and stole the show with her iconic yellow outfit. The singer wore a yellow hoodie, high-waisted shorts, and boots, all in the same vibrant shade of yellow. The outfit was inspired by the sorority culture of historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

Rihanna’s Denim Ensemble

Rihanna made a splash at Coachella in 2018 when she showed up wearing a denim ensemble by designer Matthew Adams Dolan. The outfit consisted of a denim corset top, oversized jacket, and matching pants. She finished the look with a pair of white ankle boots and oversized sunglasses.

Kendall Jenner’s Sparkly Bralette

In 2019, Kendall Jenner made a statement with her sparkly bralette and matching pants. The model paired the outfit with a cowboy hat and boots, creating a playful and daring look.

Vanessa Hudgens’ Boho-Chic Style

Vanessa Hudgens has long been known for her boho-chic style at Coachella. In 2017, she wore a crochet dress and flower crown, accessorizing with layered necklaces and bracelets. She completed the look with a pair of ankle boots, proving that simple can be stunning.

Paris Hilton’s Glittery Ensemble

Paris Hilton made a statement at Coachella in 2018 when she showed up wearing a glittery ensemble by designer The Blonds. The outfit consisted of a sparkly bodysuit and matching cape, with the words “PH” emblazoned on the front. She paired the outfit with thigh-high boots and a pink wig, proving that sometimes more is more.

In conclusion, Coachella has become a hub for celebrity fashion and is a great opportunity for stars to showcase their style. From bohemian-inspired outfits to glittery ensembles, the festival has seen it all. With its diverse and daring fashion, it’s no wonder that Coachella continues to inspire trends and set the tone for festival fashion around the world.

Los Angeles, CA (January 10, 2023) – Coachella returns to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA for two weekends set for April 14 – 16 and April 21 – 23, 2023 with Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Björk, Burna Boy, ROSALÍA, Eric Prydz presents HOLO, Kali Uchis and more performing both weekends. (Full lineup as of January 10 below). Very limited Weekend 1 passes remain. For your best chance at passes, look to Weekend 2. Register now for access to passes at coachella.com. Presale begins Friday, January 13 at 11am PT. This is a presale and does not guarantee pass type, packages or camping. YouTube returns in 2023 as the exclusive livestream partner for both Coachella weekends on our official YouTube channel; delivering iconic performances, exciting behind-the-scenes content, and so much more to millions of fans around the world. Official Hotel Packages that bundle festival passes with local lodging and transportation are available for weekend one and weekend two, sold exclusively through Valley Music Travel. For more festival information and updates, please visit www.coachella.com.

The complete Coachella lineup in ABC order is as follows: $uicideboy$ ¿Téo? 070 Shake 1999.ODDS 2manydjs A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Adam Beyer AG Club Airrica Alex G Ali Sethi Angèle Ashnikko Bad Bunny Bakar Becky G BENEE Big Wild Björk BLACKPINK Blondie Boris Brejcha boygenius BRATTY Burna Boy Calvin Harris Camelphat Cannons Cassian Charli XCX Chloé Caillet Chris Stussy Christine and the Queens Chromeo Colyn Conexión Divina DannyLux Dennis Cruz + PAWSA Despacio Destroy Boys Diljit Dosanjh Dinner Party ft. Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington DJ Tennis + Carlita Doechii Dombresky Domi & JD Beck Dominic Fike Donavan’s Yard DPR LIVE + DPR IAN DRAMA EARTHGANG El Michels Affair Eladio Carrión Elderbrook Elyanna Eric Prydz Presents Holo Ethel Cain Fisher + Chris Lake FKJ Flo Milli Fousheé Francis Mercier Frank Ocean Gabriels GloRilla Gordo Gorillaz Hiatus Kaiyote Horsegirl Hot Since 82 IDK Idris Elba Jackson Wang Jai Paul Jai Wolf Jamie Jones Jan Blomqvist Joy Crookes Juliet Mendoza Jupiter & Okwess Kali Uchis Kaytranada Keinemusik Kenny Beats Knocked Loose Kyle Watson Labrinth Latto Lava La Rue Lewis OfMan Los Bitchos Los Fabulosos Cadillacs LP Giobbi Maceo Plex Magdalena Bay Malaa Marc Rebillet Mareux Mathame Metro Boomin Minus the Light MK Mochakk Momma Monolink MUNA Mura Masa NIA ARCHIVES Noname Nora En Pure Oliver Koletzki Overmono Paris Texas Pi’erre Bourne Porter Robinson Pusha T Rae Sremmurd Rebelution Remi Wolf Romy ROSALÍA Saba Sasha & John Digweed Sasha Alex Sloan Scowl SG Lewis Shenseea Sleaford Mods Snail Mail SOFI TUKKER Soul Glo Stick Figure Sudan Archives Sunset Rollercoaster Tale Of Us TESTPILOT The Blaze The Breeders The Chemical Brothers The Comet Is Coming The Garden The Kid LAROI The Linda Lindas The Murder Capital Tobe Nwigwe TSHA TV Girl Two Friends UMI Uncle Waffles Underworld Vintage Culture Wet Leg Weyes Blood WhoMadeWho Whyte Fang Willow Yaeji Yung Lean YUNGBLUD Yves Tumor ### Contact: press@coachella.com ABOUT GOLDENVOICE Goldenvoice, creators of Coachella Valley Music & Arts

