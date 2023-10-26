Did Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker Get Married And Answers As To Why They Would Do That

Did Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker Get Married And Answers To Why They Would Do That

A recent photo post has fans asking the question.

Landon recently posted a story of him and Charli with a large group of friends… in a chapel. Naturally it’s raised some pretty big questions about whether a ring was exchanged and knot was tied.

The following story showed a wedding certificate from a chapel for a wedding between Charli and “L-Dog.” So not exactly a legally binding piece of paper. Finally Landon clarified, posting that they went to a chapel to get fake married.

Of course it raises the question of why they would do such a thing. We’re here for answers.

To take the heat off their relationship drama.

We recently discussed Landon and Charli’s now infamous break up during Charli’s birthday party, when Landon told her that she doesn’t know how to deal with his anxiety. It seemed like a turning point in the relationship, but the couple were able to work through it.

Still, it raised a lot of eye brows, and it’s possible this little fake wedding was the couple’s way of showing fans they are still going strong.

It was for the reality show.

While we don’t know the D’Amelio Show’s shooting schedule, there’s a non-zero chance they are already busy getting footage for season 3. Let’s face it, this “wedding” is a great thing for them to use as promo for the show.

It would also make for a great episode interrogating the couple’s deepest feelings about one another. As we know both Charli and Landon are exceptionally deep and introspective people so the emotions stirred by the event are sure to be intriguing television.

To Troll Fans

Let’s face it, Landon enjoys screwing with fans and media alike so what better way to tease them than to story an image of him “marrying” Charli. He knew it would send everyone into a frenzy.

The real question is how down Charli is with that. She isn’t above a good prank but generally likes to lay low outside of her direct work as a celebrity personality and really good dancer. Either way it seems par for the course if you are dating Landon.

Whether or not they do end up getting married remains to be seen, but it doesn’t seem like it’s on either of their radars at this point.