Did Justin Bieber Fire Scooter Braun?

Rumors have emerged Bieber is seeking new management, but it does not appear to be confirmed.

Over the years it’s been hard to find faults with America’s favorite manager/pop-star pair Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun. Scooter has overseen Justin’s success since he was a young boy, first discovering Justin all the way back in 2006. Naturally anyone that essential to Justin’s career trajectory has attracted quite a bit of attention on his own, and Scooter has famously leveraged his success into becoming one of the music industry’s most successful business people. Including famously purchasing Taylor Swift’s entire masters catalogue.

Naturally with all their seemingly endless success, most of us assumed the duo were inseperable partners, brothers who would be together forever. But it seems things change, because today a rumor has been circulating that Justin and Scooter haven’t spoken “in months” and that Bieber is actively seeking new management. Color us shocked to say the least.

But also it’s important to recognize how painful this is, if it is in fact true. Scooter has been an essential part of Justin’s life, a “big brother” figure, guiding him toward endless mainstream success. From helping Justin go from a smooth singing child star, to extremely cool pop phenomenon working with top tier producers like Diplo and Skrillex. There is another world, much sadder and more tragic than the one we live in, in which Bieber’s fame petered out and he was forever remembered as merely another teen idol. Instead he is one of the greatest men in the world, and we can’t overstate Scooter’s contributions to that. If they are separating, it is a watershed moment, and one on which we are all well-served to reflect.

Though now it seems the rumors may be unsubstantiated according to Entertainment Tonight. A secondary anonymous source is saying that Bieber and Scooter “are fine,” and that Braun has not in fact been fired. “The two just did something recently,” the quote continued. Still, when things like this start to get reported, it tends to mean a relationship is, at best, on the rocks. Time will tell if that’s the case, but for now it seems like a major Bieber crisis has been averted.