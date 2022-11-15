Dixie D’Amelio is going country in a new song

Dixie D’Amelio is expanding her musical horizons

She is trying out a new genre of music

As she partners up with Russell Dickerson and The Cheat Codes in a new song

Dixie is starring in a new song “ I Remember” alongside country star Russell Dickerson and The Cheat Codes. An original version of the song with just the guys was released earlier this year but she partners up to mix it up with a remixed version. Dixie shares how she feels to be a part of this song. She says I first heard ‘I Remember’ on a random playlist in my car. I remember when I stopped at a stoplight, I immediately hit the ‘back’ button so I could listen to it again… and then again. Before I knew it, I was unintentionally playing the song for everyone around me. I think I fell onto the ground when I got the call that Cheat Codes wanted to do a remix with me. Needless to say, I am so beyond excited about this release.”

In addition to her already being excited to work on a project like this. She is also excited and notes how this is a song and a project she hasn’t experienced before. She says “I also really loved recording my part on this song because musically it’s so different from what I’ve done before,” she continued. “I’m just really grateful and honored to all of the guys for letting me be a part of this track.”