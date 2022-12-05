Dixie D’Amelio Outed By Her Friend?

Was Dixie D’Amelio just outed by her friend? Fans think Dixie’s friend Carter Gregory just outed Dixie with her permission…

As Carter posted a video with himself, Dixie, Kylie Jenner’s friend Stassie, and more with the caption, “gay iconz only”. Someone commented, “does he mean all of them are gay?” and Carter responded with “yes. All gay. Slay mama”. Some fans are taking now taking as confirmation that Dixie is part of the LGBTQIA-plus community.

Also on Carter’s page is a flirty video of Dixie and Sabrina Carpenter with the caption “oh hey [kissy face emoji],”. This is making some fans wonder if Dixie and Sabrina could be more than friends…But Carter just set the record straight as he commented “LOL IT WAS A JOKE” on the video of Dixie and Sabrina, seemingly referring to how he was joking that everyone in his “gay iconz only video” – which included Dixie – is gay.

Dixie is newly single since her split from her boyfriend of two years Noah Beck. Their breakup was confirmed to the New York Times by Noah’s publicist, in a feature on Noah, which confirmed the two are broken up but do remain friends. However, since their split was confirmed, Dixie and Noah both appeared to wipe their instagram feed of photos of each other. Noah also responded to a question on Snapchat confirming he would date a fan. But other than that, since their split, neither Dixie nor Noah have been rumored to be dating anyone else..for now…