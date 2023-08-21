Drake, Bobbi Althoff Drama Continues

Rumors have swirled about Drake and Bobbi Althoff since Monday, but Althoff finally clarified the situation.

Tiktokker and Podcaster Bobbi Althoff has been in the news nonstop this week, after the controversy surrounding her now-deleted podcast interview with Canadian hip-hop star Drake. Althoff’s interview with the rapper had amassed over ten million views before it was suddenly taken down, leading to some major rumors — the most notable being that Bobbi had hooked up with Drake and was now getting a divorce as a result of it.

Well, it now seems that the real reason for the drama is a little more predictable. Despite the interview clip going viral, Drake seems to be annoyed with some of the behavior Althoff participated in to promote it, and in particular some of her comments on Drake’s friend and collaborator Lil Yachty. It all started when Althoff and Drake began exchanging DMs. Althoff knew Drake’s schedule was busy, so she flew out to Memphis to shoot the content, where she met with the rapper at Yachty’s house.

Althoff interviewed both Drake and Yachty, but later appearing on BFFs, Althoff threw some minor shade at Yachty’s interview. This lead BFFs co-hosts Josh Richards and Briana Chickenfry to actively begin criticizing Yachty. All of it likely got under Drake’s skin quite a bit, as he’d been nice enough to do the interview to begin with. The result was that Drake unfollowed Althoff and likely asked for the interview to be removed. Seemingly all in defense of Yachty.

That makes the most sense it seems, but how such a friendly situation did such a rapid 180 naturally caused a lot of speculation. With Drake’s notorious history of “sliding into DMs,” fans naturally thought he’d take interest in Althoff, who is married with two children. Now Althoff has clarified that, and confirmed she is not getting divorced after all. Little did we all expect this was really all about the person we’d been discussing least: Lil Yachty.