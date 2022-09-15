Drew Barrymore sharing the ‘secret exchanges’ she had with Britney Spears

Drew Barrymore is spilling the tea on how she became close friends with Britney Spears

She gave details on how the two became good friends in an interview “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

In the interview Drew noted how similar she and Britney are through their struggles

In the interview with Jimmy Fallon, actress Drew Barrymore shared her story about how she and pop singer Britney Spears became friends. Drew shared how she and Britney have faced very similar struggles growing up i the entertainment industry and used those similarities to form a close friendship. Drew shares QUOTE, “I made friends with Britney about a year and a half ago, and we sort of had some secret exchanges. And I know that sounds nefarious. It was exactly the opposite it was very connective and honest and we’ve both been through a lot of things. The feelings of growing up, struggling, all the stuff that we’ve both gone through is something that I felt connected to her [about]. And I’m not a real reach-out kind of person, you know, I’m not Hollywood Bob, I’m not slick.”

Drew said she’s not one to reach out to people but explained that she felt compelled to because she said “ the humanity in what she was going through, trying to get her freedom back” after fighting to end her conservatorship. Drew went on to say QUOTE, “We found a deep connection there. There’s a human being at the center of this, so we made friends. Like, genuine friends. Drew was just one of the A-list celebrities that attended Britney’s small wedding where even her two sons were absent. Drew says that Britney’s wedding was “It was intimate, it was fairytale-ish. It was very sweet, there was no press. It was the way [Spears] wanted to do it. She did the ceremony, we got right to the dance party. We had the best time.”