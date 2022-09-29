Emily Ratajkowski is casually seeing Brad Pitt

Emily Ratajkowski is moving on from her marriage of 4 years

Recently she’s been vocal about getting back out into the game

And has been seen casually going out with actor Brad Pitt

Looks like model Emily Ratajkowski is ready to move on to bigger and better things as she’s been seen getting back into the dating scene. She recently split up with her husband of four years Sebastian Bear-McClard, based on him cheating on her while married. This infidelity ultimately led her to leave him and has now made her move elsewhere. A source has told E! News that both Emily and Brad Pitt are casually hanging out.

The source continued to shed light on Emily and Brad’s dynamic sharing, “Emily is putting herself out there and enjoys the company,” the insider shared. “She’s trying to keep busy and not focus on the divorce. She and Brad met through mutual friends in the industry. It was causal and friendly” Although the source claimed it was just friendly. Another individual came forward noting that the two enjoyed dinner at NYC’s Pearl Oyster Bar, where the witness noted that it looked like a date.