Erika Jayne continues psychotherapy after destructive behavior

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne is resuming psychotherapy

She felt like her life was not what she wanted it to be so she reached out to her doctor

Her doctor came forward to express she was happy Erika made the decision

Erika Jayne, reality personnel has resumed receiving psychotherapy treatment from her doctor, Jenn Mann. Jenn told Page Six QUOTE, “I was really thrilled when she reached out to me. I just saw her … kind of just go in such a self-destructive direction. I could see how much pain she was in, how much anger she was dealing with, and how terribly the stress was getting to her.” Dr. Jenn Mann has been guiding Erika through the divorce of her now ex-husband Tom Girardi that involved in an embezzlement scandal.

Erika expressed her reasonings as to why she felt she was ready to reach back out for help stating “I reached out because I want the ability to move on. It’s almost like last year was easier because every day I could see the finish line. Now I’m settling into this and it’s really difficult to accept in a way.” Jenn continues to add all the stressors Erika has been dealing with stating QUOTE, “Most people don’t understand is what it’s like to be on one of these shows, the stress level of being on a show — especially a hit show — where so many eyeballs are on you, everybody has an opinion, everybody has something to say, people love to villainize you. “And look, she gave people a lot of opportunities to villainize her this season because she was so triggered and so angry. But who isn’t angry when they’re grieving a loss?”