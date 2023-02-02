Fans Beg Charli D’Amelio To “Come Get” Her Man After Landon Barker Dances Like This!

Charli D’Amelio’s boyfriend Landon Barker is causing quite a stir on TikTok. Fans have been noticing that Landon has gotten into the habit of touching himself – Michael Jackson Style – while dancing in his recent TikTok videos.

As fans are calling this out with top comments on Landon’s seemingly perverted TikToks reading, “IS HE PUTTING HIS HANDS IN HIS PANTS [laugh crying emojis].” And also “what is Landon doing.” And also “Landon [frown face emjoi].”

While other fans are calling Charli out for this, telling her she needs to control her man. As other comments read, “Charli come get your man.”

While others think there’s nothing strange with Landon’s dance moves as that’s just as boys dance. As top comments on W–4tea’s post calling this out read, “this is how boys are lmao” and also “he’s a boy…that is what boys do [laugh crying emoji].”

While another comment doesn’t think this is appropriate to post on social media, as someone else points out, “Y’all in the comments saying it’s normal and I get that’s true but at least don’t do it in a video.”

