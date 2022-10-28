Gisele Bündchen gives Tom Brady a major ultimatum

Gisele Bündchen gave Tom Brady a take-it-or-leave-it offer

As Tom Brady came out of retirement, he lowers his chances of staying married

With certain risks that come with football, Gisele couldn’t support him any longer

Gisele Bündchen from day one has supported Tom Brady and his family. She has pushed back from her own career endeavors in order to provide the love [and] care a flourishing family needs. It was a mutual decision that Tom was going to retire to spend more time with his family. Ultimately, when he returns to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for another round, he puts their marriage at risk. A source is coming forward saying that Gisele gave Tom an ultimatum. He has to choose the love for football or the love he has for his wife and family.

A source came forward and told US Weekly some updates and insight into what has been going on in their marriage. The source reveals more information. They say, “Gisele tells Tom either he leaves football [and] spends time with the family or she is gone for good”. The source continues to say “She doesn’t want him to continue to get injuries and not be able to enjoy life in the future. She is doing it for her family.” Back in September when the news starts to break about the faults in their marriage. A source at that timeshares Page Six, “Gisele has always been the one with the kids,” an insider explained at the time. “They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”