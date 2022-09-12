Gisele Bündchen shows support for Tom Brady

Tom Brady is starting his first new season after coming back out of retirement

Sources are coming forward and saying that his wife Gisele wont be in the stands

But she did make a post showing her support

The wife of NFL superstar Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen is coming forward and trying to show her support amid the disagreements and marriage troubles the two have been facing. Tom Brady has made the decision to go back and play football in the NFL after it was previously discussed with his wife that he would retire and ultimately focus on his family. When he made the decision to go back to the Buccaneers, it started some drama among the couple and ultimately the two have been facing some issues. Aside from the issues Tom and Gisele are dealing with, she still ultimately showed some support as he made his return for the first game of the 2022-2023 season. Gisele took to Twitter to post a supportive note for her husband as she said Let’s go @TomBrady! Let’s go Bucs!

A source told People the status of Gisele and Tom amid their disagreements and marital issues. The source shared QUOTE, “It’s always a big thing when Gisele is coming to watch the game,” with extra security and snacks for the family, but “as of right now, there’s none of that for Sunday’s game,” “It feels very different this year than last year. She was excited to be here, and we saw her around. I’m not saying she can’t possibly come, but nothing is in place for her to be here for the first regular season game and that seems weird.” The source also shared that his team is refraining from bringing up his wife to their team player Tom Brady at this time