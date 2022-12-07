Celebrity News

Gwendoline Exposes Rivalry In ‘Wednesday’

Dec 07
Hollywire Team
hollywire-team
SharesPin

Gwendoline Exposes Rivalry In ‘Wednesday’.

Gwendoline Exposes Rivalry In ‘Wednesday’!

Gwendoline Christie joins Hollywire on the red carpet to chat about her role in the New Netflix Show “Wednesday” and rivalry with Morticia Addams!

 

Check out more celebrity news at Hollywire.com

Watch Hollywire on YouTube: youtube.com/@hollywire 

📺 SAMSUNG TV PLUS CHANNEL 1107

👻 SNAPCHAT BREAKING NEWS 

Hollywire is your 24/7 Celebrity News on SAMSUNG TV PLUS! Our TV Network features exclusive celebrity in-studio interviews, a daily Pop-news show, red-carpet chats, and weekly updates on Hollywood’s lifestyle and entertainment. We are YOUR CELEBRITY CONNECTION!

 

Gwendoline Exposes Rivalry In Show ‘Wednesday’

Popular Posts

Related Posts