Hailey Bieber gives her opinion on Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s relationship

Hailey Bieber is coming clean about her husband’s relationship with Selena Gomez

For so many years fans have been torn between who Justin Bieber ended up being with

And in an interview, she’s sharing her own opinion of the drama

Hailey Bieber, wife of Justin Bieber is finally speaking up after 4 years of being married to him. For some time Jelena fans have looked at Hailey in a negative light as they felt she stole Justin away from Selena. In a Call her Daddy podcast, Hailey gets deep into this as she shared to Alex Cooper, host of the show, ““A lot of the hate and the perpetuation comes from like, ‘Oh, you stole [Justin],'” Hailey said of her critics. “And I guess maybe that just comes from the fact that they wished he had ended up with somebody else. And that’s fine. You can wish that all you want but that’s just not the case.”

The Romance

Hailey Bieber gives her opinion on Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s relationship. Hailey also got asked whether she was ever romantically involved with Justin while Selena was still in the picture where Hailey shared “No. Not one time. When he and I ever started hooking up or like anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship ever, at any point. It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship. I would just never do that. I was raised better than that.

I’m not interested in doing that and I never was”. She continued “But of course, there’s a very long history there and it’s not my relationship. It has nothing to do with me so I respect that a lot. But I know that it closed a chapter and I think it was the best thing that could’ve happened for him. To move on, engage and marry and move on with his life in that way.”