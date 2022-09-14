Halle Bailey gets praised as “Little Mermaid”

Halle Bailey is playing the new Disney Princess Ariel in the live version of the “Little Mermaid”

The original voice of Ariel Jodi Benson praises Halle

And she shares her excitement for Halle as the new teaser drops

The newest Disney live remake of “The Little Mermaid” just had a teaser of the upcoming movie. So many people are showing their support and interest in this remake while other people are not so happy with the casting decision. One person took to Twitter expressing the debate between the haters and love What’s absolutely hysterical about the little mermaid “controversy” is that it quite literally doesn’t matter if you are upset about Ariel being black, the role was filled, the acting was acted, and Halle will be on screen at a theater near you, thank you.” Another fan took to Twitter to show their support as they said QUOTE“Halle as the little mermaid looks amazing omg… Personally, all the racism and hate is not going to ruin this movie for me.”

The original voice of Ariel in the 1989 Disney film, Jodi Benson took to social media to show her support as well with the addition of Halle Bailey as the newest Ariel. Over the weekend at the D23 Expo Jodi spoke about the release of the newest teaser where she wrote on her Instagram story QUOTE, “So thrilled!!! So excited!!!” she continued “Halle, you were absolutely amazing! I’m SO proud of you and your beautiful performance as Ariel.” Her statements even go back to 2019 when she explains the importance of actors and actresses and how QUOTE, “We need to be storytellers. And no matter what we look like on the outside, no matter our race, our nation, the color of our skin, our dialect, whether I’m tall or thin, whether I’m overweight or underweight, or my hair is whatever color, we really need to tell the story,”.