Harry Styles Facing Backlash After Being Named The “New King Of Pop”Aug 23
Harry Styles is facing backlash after being named the “new king of pop”…
- Rolling Stone just called Harry Styles the “new king of pop” and not everyone is here for it
- Michael Jackson’s nephew Taj slammed the magazine saying Harry didn’t “earn” the title
- And suggested Rolling Stone come up with a NEW title for Harry
Taj tweeted: “There is no new King of Pop, you don’t own the title @RollingStone, and you didn’t earn it, my uncle did. Decades of dedication and sacrifice.” He also added that he meant no disrespect to Harry and thinks he’s “mega talented.” Other Twitter users also agreed with Taj, with one pointing out that someone “can’t be King of Pop with 2 albums.” Another commenter said, “I like Harry but it’s the finest example of blowing smoke.” Harry hasn’t commented on the title or the backlash and seeing as he just told Rolling Stone he’s rarely on social media we doubt he’ll be issuing a response…