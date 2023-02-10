Harry & Taylor’s Grammys Convo Revealed

Harry Styles & Taylor Swift’s Grammy’s Convo Revealed

What did exes Harry Styles and Taylor Swift really have to say to each other when they were caught chatting at the Grammys?

When exes Harry Styles and Taylor Swift were spotted talking at the Grammys, fans wanted to what they were saying.

Well, fans seem to agree TikToker @State_Of_Gracie has figured out what these two were really saying to each other.

As Gracie says she thinks Harry is telling Taylor that the stage was tuning the wrong way during his performance.

We now know according to Harry’s choreographer, this is true. The rotating stage during his performance of “As It Was” was rehearsed in the opposite direction. And Gracie even points out that you can see Harry rotating his finger around. As if he’s showing the rotation of the platform while talking to Taylor. And then Taylor appears to respond by gasping and then covering her mouth as if to say “oh my god no way!”

