Hayley Kiyoko “Honored to be there” for girlfriend’s coming out journey

Hayley Kiyoko shares her emotional thoughts and support for her girlfriend Becca Tilley

The two have been together for some time now

But in an interview, Hayley shares how she felt during this journey

Ex-Disney Channel star and singer Hayley Kiyoko shares her thoughts and journey of her relationship with Bachelor franchise personality Becca Tilley on Becca and Tanya Rad’s Scrubbing In podcast. The two ended up meeting at Hayley’s release party for her album release of Expectations back in 2018. For some time the two’s relationship remained very private and under wraps before debuting their relationship in her music video for “For the Girls” earlier this year. In the podcast, Hayley shared her thoughts on the evolution of their relationship saying QUOTE,“When we started dating, I was ready to have a public relationship. When we were navigating her experience and where she was at in her journey, that obviously shifted. But it was worth it to me because I wanted to be in a relationship with her, and I never felt like she was hiding me.”

In the podcast, Becca gave her own insight into the situation saying “It was never a secret, we just kept our relationship private. It took me a second to get used to, and then I fell in love with it, because it was like, ‘This is ours, and how cool is this, that we get to just share this, and grow it and really build a foundation?” where Hayley replied “Obviously, now we’ve shared it with everyone, and it’s been great because we know where we stand, and what we love to share, and what we love to keep to ourselves, and finding that fine line. But this is my first time doing this too, so we’re navigating that together, and I’m just happy to be a part of her journey. I was also honored to be there with her during her journey to know that she should live the life that she wants to live. A lot of my fans go through that too, so it was really interesting to be a partner for that if that makes sense, ’cause I hadn’t been a part of that.”