Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt expose Hugh Hefner

Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt are exposing Hugh Hefner once again

They shared how he kept a book of who he had sex with

And that he would give allowances based on the girl’s performance

Former Playboy bunnies Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt are coming forward and giving details about their experiences in the Playboy mansion. They said Hugh Hefner kept track of how many times he slept with particular women. Holly and Bridget use their podcast Girls Next Level to share all the details and ins and outs of what happened behind closed doors. He kept all the information in this little black book where he tracked all the women. Holly said in her podcast QUOTE, “He would walk over to the safe and open it up, and then he had this little black book in there that he would pull out, but it also kept track of who slept with him and when, I’m just so disgusted with how he [kept] a record of who he had sex with [and] on what night, and [took] all these nudes of all the girls when they’re in the limo and drunk and flashing and stuff”.

In addition to Hugh Hefner using the black book to track the women he slept with, he also used it to decipher allowances. Bridget shared QUOTE, “The black book kept track of a few different things. It kept track of when somebody collected their allowance — he would mark it off so you couldn’t ask for it twice. “It was just very uncomfortable asking for allowance… A lot of times, I wouldn’t ask for it for weeks at a time.” Holly went on to share that in the book women were given a report of how good of a job they were doing and whether they would deserve their allowances. She went on to imitate Hugh saying QUOTE, “Like, ‘Oh you’re not really doing enough here,’ or, ‘You’re not really participating here,’ or, ‘You didn’t come out with us that night,” Madison said, quoting what Hefner would tell the women.